Skip to Content
Videos

Five things you can do to make yourself happier – Show after the Show

By
New
Published 1:11 PM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending today.

Topics include:

  • Kailey's Christmas decorations. Is it time? Have you decorated? Show us: share@localnews8.com.
  • Five things you can do to make yourself happier.
  • What questions do you have for us? Call us 208-534-9957. Julie put quite the smile on our face.
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!

Article Topic Follows: Videos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content