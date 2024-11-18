Five things you can do to make yourself happier – Show after the Show
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending today.
Topics include:
- Kailey's Christmas decorations. Is it time? Have you decorated? Show us: share@localnews8.com.
- Five things you can do to make yourself happier.
- What questions do you have for us? Call us 208-534-9957. Julie put quite the smile on our face.
- More.
The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!