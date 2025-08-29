Skip to Content
Local Recipes: Maggie’s Chocolate Zucchini Cake

By
today at 8:24 AM
Published 10:18 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Not sure what to do with your extra Zucchini from the garden? In case you missed it, here's Maggie Moore's chocolate zucchini cake recipe as seen on Local News 8 in the Morning.

Maggie Moore's Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Start to finish: 45 minutes - 1 hr

Servings: 15

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup oil
  • 1/2 Cup Butter
  • 1 3/4 Cup Sugar
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
  • 1/2 Cup Sour Milk (1/2 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon vinegar)
  • 2 1/2 Cup Flour
  • 4 Tablespoons Cocoa
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Cloves
  • 2 Cup shredded zucchini
  • 1/2 Cup Chocolate Chips

Instructions

  • Make sour milk by combining 1/2 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon of vinegar, and let it set for 5 minutes
  • Combine oil, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and cloves, and mix
  • Add sour milk to the batter and mix
  • Shred zucchini and mix into batter
  • Add chocolate chips
  • Preheat oven to 325° F
  • Spray a 9"x13" pan and pour batter in
  • Sprinkle extra chocolate chips on top
  • Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean
Maggie Moore

