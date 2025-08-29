Local Recipes: Maggie’s Chocolate Zucchini Cake
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Not sure what to do with your extra Zucchini from the garden? In case you missed it, here's Maggie Moore's chocolate zucchini cake recipe as seen on Local News 8 in the Morning.
Maggie Moore's Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Start to finish: 45 minutes - 1 hr
Servings: 15
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup oil
- 1/2 Cup Butter
- 1 3/4 Cup Sugar
- 2 Eggs
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
- 1/2 Cup Sour Milk (1/2 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon vinegar)
- 2 1/2 Cup Flour
- 4 Tablespoons Cocoa
- 1/2 Teaspoon Baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon Cloves
- 2 Cup shredded zucchini
- 1/2 Cup Chocolate Chips
Instructions
- Make sour milk by combining 1/2 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon of vinegar, and let it set for 5 minutes
- Combine oil, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and cloves, and mix
- Add sour milk to the batter and mix
- Shred zucchini and mix into batter
- Add chocolate chips
- Preheat oven to 325° F
- Spray a 9"x13" pan and pour batter in
- Sprinkle extra chocolate chips on top
- Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean