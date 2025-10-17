Rigby bests Hillcrest, Knights take first loss of their season

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – In a battle of defending state champs, the 6A defending champion took the win. Rigby defeated Hillcrest in Rigby 35-22 tonight in front of the Trojan home crowd.

Hillcrest trailed 20-8 as time was winding down in the first half. That's when Hillcrest QB Tyson Sweetwood uncorked a deep ball to Ethan Saunders in the end zone, who, at first, appeared to make the catch for a touchdown. Flags flew, and the officials gathered to discuss the play. After a brief discussion, they ruled that Saunders did not make the catch, but a pass interference was called on the Rigby secondary.

After moving the ball half the distance to the goal line, Tyson Sweetwood called his own number, evading pressure and scrambling for a touchdown, cutting the Rigby lead to 6. The Knights elected to go for 2, and on the snap, the ball ended up on the turf. That's when Sweetwood ran for the pylon but was ruled short. The score remained at 20-14 Trojans heading into the half.

Rigby came out hot in the 3rd quarter, scoring 15 unanswered points. The 6A defending champs come out victorious, handing Hillcrest their first loss of the season.

