Athlete’s Inspiring Encounter with Young Fan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — For Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, the Simplot Games changed their life when the two first met as high school athletes, sparking a marriage that would lead them to international fame.

This past weekend, the couple returned to their roots to mentor a new generation. While they came to inspire hundreds of high schoolers, the weekend’s most enduring moment involved a 5-year-old boy named Joel.

Joel, a spirited youngster who shares Woodhall’s journey as a double amputee, arrived at the track with a singular mission: to meet his hero. Born without shin bones or bones in his feet, Joel underwent a double amputation to gain mobility. On Saturday, he stood in the stands sporting a new pair of prosthetic running legs.

"When we saw him immediately, it was just so overwhelming," Woodhall said.

Recognizing a kindred spirit, Woodhall brought Joel down from the stands to the track. The introduction quickly escalated when officials announced a 30-minute break in the scheduled races. Seizing the opportunity, Woodhall challenged the 5-year-old to a spontaneous dash.

In a move that brought the arena to a standstill, the Paralympic champion and the preschooler lined up. As the crowd cheered, Joel sprinted ahead, crossing the finish line first to officially "beat" the fastest man in the Paralympic world.

For Woodhall, the loss was his most meaningful second-place finish. He praised the boy’s "courage, grit, and excitement for life," noting that the encounter was just as inspiring for the mentors as it was for the youth.

As the Woodhalls left the arena where their own story began, they left behind more than just advice for high school athletes. They left a young boy with the unwavering belief that he belongs in the fast lane.