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Nearly 30 hot air balloons launch for Ammon Days

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today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:40 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)—Nearly 30 hot air balloons launched Friday morning from McCowin Park as part of the annual Ammon Days event.

"We have 31 hot air balloons that are going to be launching this morning, Saturday morning and Sunday morning," Ammon Mayor Brian Powell said. "So, between 6:30 and 7, if people want to come out and see this sky get colored with these balloons, it's actually amazing."

People can also enjoy several activities taking place at McCowin Park throughout the day.

On Friday at 4 p.m., the city will be dedicating its new playground equipment at the park. Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., a talent show will take place at the Gazebo. That will be followed by the Hot Air Balloon Glow Night, where the balloons will be lit up in the dark beginning at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, a ping-pong drop will take place at 9:30 a.m. on the west field. At 10 a.m to 1 p.m., McMurphy Brothers and Company will perform at the Gazebo. A fire hose spray down will be at 3 p.m. And the Hot Air Balloon Glow Night will start again at 9 p.m.

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