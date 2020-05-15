Flyover storms and warmer

Weather

A chance of t-storms through tonight with lows in the 30's, but above freezing. Frost Advisory for the northern Snake River Plain. Mix of clouds and sun for Saturday, but dry and warming to 79 by Sunday. Temperature drop next week will take us to the upper 50's in the afternoon with thunderstorms Wednesday. Be safe and social distance when you go out and visit local businesses this weekend! Thanks to the helpers and essential worker - check out this forecast video for the view from Pocatello and IF/EIRMC.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather