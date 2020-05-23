No Snow for Memorial Day

Weather

After a strange start to the weekend with some areas receiving 3-4" of snow early Saturday and record rainfall for IF 0.7" on Saturday (.45" 1953), our temperatures will rebound and will head past our norm of 71 for the region by week's end. While chilly and late showers die out for early Sunday with some fog to start, the sun heats us up and makes for a nice rest of the weekend with a stray shower/storm chance later Sunday. It may hit 90 in Pocatello by Thursday and Friday. Cooling to the 70's and 60's for some outdoor drive-in graduations, and it should be dry.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather