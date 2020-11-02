Skip to Content
High and Dry

We start November with highs in the mid to upper 60's and light breezes from the NNE-5. This trend continues through Thursday ahead of a storm system which will drop temps on Friday into the lower 60's/upper 50's and then we stand a chance of some showers on Saturday and Sunday. A rain/snow mix is possible, especially into the mountains and Jackson. Highs Saturday will be 20-30 degrees lower from where we start the week. Highs Sunday in the upper 20's. Lows in the teens this weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

