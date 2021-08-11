The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, August 11, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A vast expanse of hot and humid weather will affect the
Southern and Eastern states today. Within this typical
pattern for the middle of August, thunderstorms are expected
to fire in parts of the Great Lakes, Appalachians, Gulf
Coast and interior Southwestern regions. While most of these
storms will not be severe, some communities can be hit with
flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. As a cool front
brings some relief to the sticky conditions over the
northern Plains, a major heat wave is forecast to ramp up
over the Northwest with more record-setting temperatures on
the way. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, a tropical system will
cruise through the northern islands with heavy rain, flash
flooding and locally strong winds.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 26 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments