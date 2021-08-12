The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, August 12, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As much of the Southern and Eastern states remains in a very
hot and humid weather pattern today, an extreme heat wave
will continue to build over the Northwest with
record-challenging high temperatures rising well into the
90s and into the low 100s. A wedge of cool air is forecast
to gain momentum over the northern Plains, but it may set
off a new round of thunderstorms from the central Plains to
the Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, storms are expected to
form over the interior Northeast ahead of a weak push of
slightly cooler, less humid air. A few storms are
anticipated to erupt in the Southeast and the interior
Southwest. Meanwhile, Fred is likely to brew near the
northern coast of Cuba and is forecast to reach Florida this
weekend as a strengthening tropical system.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 30 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
