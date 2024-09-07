Rain chances in the forecast

A few more warmer than average days, but then a more powerful cold front will give us a taste of fall. Despite a small shower chance, highs on Sunday will still remain quite warm with most folks topping out in the low 80s for the higher elevations and the upper 80s for the lower elevations. We'll enjoy slightly more comfortable but sunny skies for Monday and most of Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. By Tuesday night though, rain will start moving in with widespread showers for both Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see a big drop in temperatures those days with highs only in the 60s(!). Finally next weekend we'll see sunny skies and temperatures rebounding into the 70s.

