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Messy Window of Weather Expected for Several Days

KIFI
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today at 3:04 PM
Published 4:07 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A stormy weekend will see thunderstorms and rain for the valleys and snow for the mountains. Windy conditions take over Sunday with gusty conditions. Rain chances continue through the week with some mid-week snow possible for lower elevations.

Saturday night will see a 30% chance of rain with the low around 40. Winds will start to pickup overnight with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms possible on Sunday before 4 pm. Showers likely in the late afternoon between 4 pm and 5pm. The chance of precipitation is at 60%. The day time high gets up near 62. High winds will also arrive on Sunday with gusts potentially reaching near 50 mph in some areas. The rain chances will continue Sunday night, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies with the low around 36.

Gusty winds will should still be around on Monday getting up to around 31 mph. Partly sunny with the high near 53. There will be a 40% chance of more rain on Monday before midnight. The overnight low will land around 35.

The possibility of a wet week continues with the rain chances lingering between 30 and 50 percent through Wednesday. The moisture chances pick up to about 70-80% Wednesday night and into Thursday. The lows will dip below freezing which could bring the potential for some early morning snow Thursday.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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