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Record-breaking heat expected with triple-digit temperatures through Monday

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today at 3:55 PM
Published 4:06 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Triple digit highs expected through Monday with many areas reaching 100 degrees on Sunday. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for much of Southeast Idaho. Red Flag Warnings in effect for central Idaho.

Hot and breezy Saturday night with the overnight low around 58. Wind gusts could get up to around 18 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and hot with the chance of breaking all-time records for heat. The day time high will be near 103. Afternoon winds 12 to 17 mph with some gusts potentially reaching 32 mph. Due to the wind and low humidity, a Red Flag Warning will be in place until 9pm on Sunday. The overnight low will around 61.

More heat on Monday, withe the highs reaching near 100. Sunny and hot with light and variable winds in the single digit speeds. The overnight low will be around 64 under mostly clear skies.

The rest of the week should stay solidly in the 90s for highs. Some of the mountain communities could see some chance of showers and thunderstorms midweek.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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