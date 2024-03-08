Strong storms to sweep through the South with dangerous flooding and possible tornadoes

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — Thunderstorms are bubbling up across the South, opening the door for significant flooding, damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes to pound the region through Saturday.

Flood alerts are in effect for nearly 15 million people in the South, including parts of Atlanta, through much of Saturday as storms focus in on the region.

Here’s how the threats will play out the next two days:

Friday: Severe thunderstorm and flooding threats expand

A widespread threat for severe thunderstorms and significant flooding will unfold from the southern Plains to the Southeast as the same storm that delivered drenching thunderstorms and hail to parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday strengthens and tracks east.

Thunderstorms that developed Thursday night were ongoing Friday morning in parts of Texas while another area of storms bubbled to life over portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

These thunderstorms will continue to develop, become stronger and gradually track east through the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rainfall will also increase during the same timeframe, both within the damaging thunderstorms and for areas farther east outside of them.

Hail, damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and tornadoes are all possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. A tornado risk covers a large area from Texas through Alabama and into part of Florida.

Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama, are just a few of the cities under a Level 2 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A Level 3 of 4 risk for flooding rainfall is in place for parts of Alabama and Georgia, including parts of the Atlanta metro. Atlanta already dealt with significant flooding Wednesday after 3 inches of rain inundated the area.

Torrential rainfall from late Friday through the overnight hours could bring an additional 3 to 4 inches to the Atlanta area and create a fresh round of dangerous flash flooding.

A Level 2 of 4 risk for flooding rainfall is in place from Louisiana into parts of Tennessee and the Carolinas. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely and could trigger flash flooding.

Saturday: Stormy weather eyes the East

The wide-reaching storm will expand to much of the East by Saturday and unload another day of severe thunderstorms and flooding.

The greatest risk of severe thunderstorms will once again center over the southern US. Damaging storms from Friday night are likely to continue Saturday morning in parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Additional storms may rumble to life and push into the Carolinas as rising temperatures provide an extra boost of energy Saturday afternoon.

Damaging winds, flooding rainfall and a few tornadoes are expected to be the main risks associated with Saturday’s potent thunderstorms.

Farther north, the storm will spread drenching rain over the Great Lakes early and reach the Northeast by Saturday afternoon. Rain may change to a wintry mix of rain, ice and snow for high elevations of the interior Northeast late Saturday.

After days of active weather, the storm is expected to exit much of the East Sunday and allow drier conditions to take hold. However, some rain and wintry mix may persist in New England.

