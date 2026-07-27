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CNN-Weather/Environment

Tracking the wildfires in Europe, in maps and charts

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Published 3:14 PM

By Koko Nakajima, Sam Hart, Becky Pinnington, Andrew Freedman, Renée Rigdon, CNN

(CNN) — During the past 20 years, Europe has seen an increase in the area of land burned annually. The worst wildfire year on record occurred in 2025, when more than 1 million hectares burned.

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The 20-year average through 2025 stands at about 500,000 hectares annually, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

CNN is monitoring Europe’s largest active wildfires. Information on this page is updated periodically during the day.

Firefighters are battling wildfires close to the cities of Bordeaux and Madrid. France says the fires are far from over and could burn for months, while Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 square miles of land in Madrid have been affected, as exhausted evacuees await a return home.

The wildfires raging in France are so intense they have created “fire clouds,” a never before seen phenomenon, authorities say. Temperatures will climb to above-average highs across fire-ravaged areas of France and Spain over the next week, with no signs of rainfall in sight.

These wildfires are not “a succession of isolated events” but “the most painful expression of a climate emergency,” said Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

A rapidly warming climate — Europe is the fastest-warming continent on the planet — and abrupt shifts from wet to dry conditions have contributed to more intense and destructive fire seasons in recent years, particularly in Western and Southern Europe. The fires erupt across the continent.

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