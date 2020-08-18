Heat, smoke, gusty winds and a few thunderstorms

Local Forecast

High pressure shifting to the east, will bring in breezy conditions and continue to pump in the heat with scattered thunderstorms. We'll still have some smoke and haze from regional wildfires, keeping a gray sky in the forecast.

Thursday, windy with winds 10-20 MPH, partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Friday, smoke and partly cloudy skies. Winds 10-20 MPH, with highs into the lower to mid 90's.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures of 93 to 100 expected each afternoon.

Overnight low temperatures may not drop below 65 degrees in

some areas.

Overnight low temperatures may not drop below 65 degrees in some areas. WHERE…Hailey, Shoshone, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck,

Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Idaho National

Laboratory, Arco, Mackay, Challis, and surrounding areas.

Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Idaho National Laboratory, Arco, Mackay, Challis, and surrounding areas. WHEN…Until 9 PM Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Continued hot temperatures over a multiple day

period, with only moderate overnight relief, may cause heat

illnesses to occur. Temperatures will back off a few degrees

starting Thursday with better overnight recovery, providing

some relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.