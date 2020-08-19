Hot temps and smoke filled skies

Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms late Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as the large ridge of high pressure over Utah, shifts to the East. Smoke from wildfires in California, will continue to haze our skies into the near future. Hot and sunny this weekend with dry weather.

Thursday, gusty winds with a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms. Highs into the lower to mid 90's with hazy skies, Winds 15-25 MPH.

Friday, hazy and smoky skies with highs into the lower to mid 90's.

Saturday and Sunday, Hot and sunny with haze and smoke. Highs into the mid 90's for the Snake River Plain.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low humidity and gusty wind, which is in effect from

2 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.