Poor air quality, warmer temps for Friday and this weekend

Local Forecast

Smoke and haze will continue to hang over the region, thanks to wildfires burning in California.

AN AIR POLLUTION AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY…

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for

sensitive groups in Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou,

Franklin, Power, and Oneida Counties. Due to wildfire smoke health

impacts may occur. Burning restrictions are in effect. This

advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly

improved.

Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or

smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated.

Friday, highs into the lower to mid 90's, breezy with winds 10-15 MPH.

Saturday, highs into the mid 90's, with smoke and haze.