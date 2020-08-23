More Smoke, Isolated Thunderstorms this week

Local Forecast

High pressure over the Great Basin for the start of the workweek, will keep us under the influence of smoky skies and scattered thunderstorms. We have a low pressure center over the Pacific Northwest, enhancing our southwest flow. This will lead to warmer temps, with highs into the 90's, gusty afternoon winds and monsoonal thunderstorms from the south.

Monday, smoky with increasing afternoon clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms, with highs into the lower 90's. Winds 10-20 MPH for the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday, chance of thunderstorms with smoky and hazy skies. Highs into the upper 80's. Winds at 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday, a few mountain thunderstorms with more smoke and haze. Highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's for the Snake River Plain.

Idaho Department OF Environmental Quality

Air Quality Alert Message:

THE AIR POLLUTION AND CAUTION STATEMENT FROM THE IDAHO

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT.

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality remains unhealthy in

Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton

counties of Idaho. Air quality is expected to fluctuate between

unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all through the

weekend. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality

has significantly improved.

Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or

smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated.