Frost Advisory for Tuesday morning

Local Forecast

A cold front is moving through the region, with showers late Monday, coming to an end for Tuesday. We'll see cold overnight lows with the clearing sky into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for portions of the Snake River Plain and Arco Desert. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Jackson Hole, Star Valley and Pinedale areas of Wyoming. We expect warming temperatures for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM TUESDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures around 35 degrees may produce areas of frost.

WHERE…Mainly around Arco, Mud Lake, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM TUESDAY: