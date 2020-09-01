Warming Trend, Windy Wednesday

Local Forecast

A frontal system passing through Montana, will drive gusty winds through our region, this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, dry and sunny with a warming trend through the rest of the week. A dry cold front moves in for Saturday afternoon, with highs into the mid to upper 90's, before the front passes. Dropping highs into the 70's and 80's for Sunday and Monday, behind the front.

Wednesday, sunny and windy with highs into the mid 80's for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's.

Friday, sunny with highs around 90°.

Saturday, windy and mainly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 90's.

Sunday, partly cloudy, gusty winds with highs into the mid 80's.