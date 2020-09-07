Rain, snow showers, gusty winds overnight, clearing Tuesday
A strong northern cold front is making its way through southern Idaho and Wyoming late Labor Day into Tuesday. A High Wind Warning will expire at 11PM Monday night, with gusty winds lasting trough Tuesday with dropping temperatures.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, gusty winds with scattered snow and rain showers. Lows into the mid to lower 30's in the Snake River Plain.
Tuesday, sunny with highs into the 60's. Gusty winds at 10-25 MPH.
Tuesday night, Freeze Warning with lows into the lower 30's and mid 20's.
Wednesday, sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED…
- WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts in excess of 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Idaho Falls, Ammon,
Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony.
- WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM MDT this
evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines
and can cause damage to structures. Widespread power outages
are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles, RVs and trucks with trailers. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce driving visibility
during period of strongest winds. Drive with extra caution in
these conditions. Very choppy waves are expected on area
waterways; boaters should also exercise caution or get off the
water.
