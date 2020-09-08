Freeze Warning for Wednesday Morning
The storm system that brought the crazy winds on Labor day is now slowly moving through Utah. We're left with breezy conditions and freezing overnight lows. There's a slight risk of snow and rain showers rotating back through Wyoming and far east Idaho for Thursday. Highs will be slow to recover, but by this weekend, we should be back into the 80's.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY…
..WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
- WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between
28 and 32 degrees. A small area of Hard Freeze Conditions are
likely in St. Anthony and Rexburg with temperatures around 23
degrees.
- WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
