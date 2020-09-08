Freeze Warning for Wednesday Morning

Local Forecast

The storm system that brought the crazy winds on Labor day is now slowly moving through Utah. We're left with breezy conditions and freezing overnight lows. There's a slight risk of snow and rain showers rotating back through Wyoming and far east Idaho for Thursday. Highs will be slow to recover, but by this weekend, we should be back into the 80's.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY…

..WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between

28 and 32 degrees. A small area of Hard Freeze Conditions are

likely in St. Anthony and Rexburg with temperatures around 23

degrees.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.