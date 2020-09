Local Forecast

Warm and dry weather for this weekend with smoke from western wildfires. High pressure will warm us into the 80's this weekend. The forecast looks dry until late next week.

Saturday, sunny with smoke and haze, highs into the lower 80's.

Sunday, highs into the mid to upper 80's with more smoke and haze.

Monday, partly cloudy with smoke and haze with highs into the mid to upper 80's.