Hot and hazy with an Air Quality Alert
Hot and hazy with high pressure with us for the start of the workweek. We'll see highs into the 80's and lower 90's with smoke arriving in from the west. We'll begin to pick up winds and drop in cooler temps, by this weekend, as a system moves through.
Tuesday, hazy and breezy with highs into the mid 80's and lower 90's.
Wednesday, highs close to 90°, with more smoke and haze.
Thursday, highs close to 90°, with more smoke and haze.
AN AIR POLLUTION CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY…
Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for
sensitive groups in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont,
Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of Idaho. Air quality is
expected to fluctuate between UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS and
UNHEALTHY for all. This advisory will remain in effect until air
quality has significantly improved.
Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or
smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous
activity and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged or
strenuous activity outdoors. An increase in symptoms of asthma
and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is
appreciated.
Another statement will be issued Tuesday.
