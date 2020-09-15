Hot and Hazy, Shower Chances late Friday into Saturday

Local Forecast

We're holding onto above average temperatures with high pressure over the west. We're also still bringing in smoke and haze from the west. We have an Air Quality Alert issued by the Idaho DEQ, until further notice. We'll begin to see a chance by this Friday and Saturday, with a low pressure system moving in from the west. This Friday night and Saturday, we'll have a chance of showers and more wind, with dropping temperatures.

AN AIR QUALITY FORECAST AND CAUTION FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT

OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT…

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality remains unhealthy for

sensitive groups in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont,

Jefferson, Madison, and Teton counties of Idaho. Air quality is

expected to fluctuate between UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS and

UNHEALTHY for all. This advisory will remain in effect until air

quality has significantly improved.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity, a Haines

Index of 6, and poor overnight humidity recovery for all of

southeast Idaho, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday afternoon

through 9 PM Friday evening.