More smoke and haze with a pattern change this weekend

Local Forecast

Warm and dry conditions will continue for Thursday, before an area of low pressure moves through. We'll look for gusty winds for Friday, before a cold front pushes through. Look for scattered showers and gusty winds for Saturday.

Thursday, Haze and areas of smoke, with a high into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Friday, more smoke and haze with highs into the mid 80's. Gusty winds with showers late.

Saturday, Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 60's. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, a Haines

Index of 6, and poor overnight humidity recovery for all of

southeast Idaho, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday afternoon

through 9 PM Friday evening. The Fire Weather Watch has been

upgraded and thus is no longer in effect.