Windy with more smoke

Local Forecast

We're holding onto above average temperatures for the next couple of days with some breezy winds. A couple of systems moving through the northwest and the high plains are delivering some gusty winds. We'll see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms for the higher elevations for Thursday and Friday. Also, with these systems, cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend.

Wednesday, smoke and haze with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's. Winds 10-15 MPH with Gusts around 25 MPH.

Thursday, more smoke and haze with winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts around 30 MPH. Daytime highs into the mid to upper 70's. A slight chance of thunderstorms in Central Idaho, Western Wyoming and far eastern Idaho near the Wyoming state line.

Friday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH.