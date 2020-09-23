Wind Advisory issued for Thursday

Local Forecast

​​​​​Gusty winds and smoky skies with an approaching system through the northwest. This cold front will drive in cooler temps for Friday and Saturday. Increasing wind speeds with this cold front are expected Thursday afternoon and evening with gusts around 40 mph. We'll have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with most of the storms favoring the mountains.

Thursday, highs into the mid to upper 70's with gusty winds. Partly cloudy with smoke and haze.

Friday, highs into the lower to mid 70's, gusty winds with partly to mostly cloudy skies. slight chance of mountain showers.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs into the 60's.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY…