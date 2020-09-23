Wind Advisory issued for Thursday
Gusty winds and smoky skies with an approaching system through the northwest. This cold front will drive in cooler temps for Friday and Saturday. Increasing wind speeds with this cold front are expected Thursday afternoon and evening with gusts around 40 mph. We'll have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with most of the storms favoring the mountains.
Thursday, highs into the mid to upper 70's with gusty winds. Partly cloudy with smoke and haze.
Friday, highs into the lower to mid 70's, gusty winds with partly to mostly cloudy skies. slight chance of mountain showers.
Saturday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs into the 60's.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert, including
the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Craters of
the Moon NM, INL.
- WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak
tree limbs could be blown down.
