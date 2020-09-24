Wind Advisory for Friday, chance of showers early Saturday

Local Forecast

A northwest area of low pressure is moving into the region with a couple of cold fronts. We'll see dropping temperatures with highs into the lower 70's for Friday. Highs for Saturday will be into the mid to upper 60's. Winds will be out of the south and southwest at 15 to 20 MPH, increasing to 20 to 30 MPH in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Central Idaho and areas near Yellowstone will have a slight chance of showers for Friday. We'll have a chance of showers early Saturday morning for the rest of the region. Sunny and warmer weather will work back into the region for next week.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING…

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak

tree limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.