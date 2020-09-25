Chance of showers Friday night and Saturday morning

Local Forecast

A cold front from the northwest is currently pushing across Idaho and Wyoming. With this front, we'll see gusty winds and scattered showers. We'll also see dropping temperatures for this weekend. This wet and windy weather begins to clear late Saturday with mostly sunny skies expected for Sunday. Highs for Saturday will be into the mid 60's with a risk of morning showers. There's a risk for some snow mixed in with the rain for our local mountains. Winds for Saturday will be around 20-30 MPH, with gusts up to 50 MPH. Mostly sunny skies with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's, with lighter winds around 10 MPH.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. WHEN…Extended until 9 PM MDT Saturday. Winds may decrease

slightly this evening until approximately 3 am before winds increase again. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.