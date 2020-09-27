Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory issued for Monday morning
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT
MONDAY
- WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 27 expected. .
- WHERE….Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.
- IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT
MONDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
- WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
