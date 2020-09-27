Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory issued for Monday morning

Local Forecast

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT

MONDAY

WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 27 expected. .

as 27 expected. . WHERE….Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, and St. Anthony

Rexburg, and St. Anthony WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.

IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT

MONDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

formation. WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.