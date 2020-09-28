Frost Advisory for Tuesday morning, sunny skies and light winds
Quiet and sunny weather, with a slow warming trend this week, thanks to high pressure. Tuesday, we'll look for highs into the lower to mid 70's, with winds around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows, will dip down into the upper 20's to lower 30's. Throughout this week, high pressure remains, delivering warmer than average temperatures.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY:
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
- WHERE…Middle and Upper Snake Plain including Mud Lake, Idaho
Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley
and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
