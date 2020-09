Local Forecast

Above average high temperatures, with sunny skies in our forecast for this week. Highs for Thursday, will be into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Mostly clear skies, with some smoke beginning to drift in from California. For Friday, look for partly cloudy skies as a system moves through eastern Wyoming. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30's to lower 40's. This weekend is looking to be great, with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures.