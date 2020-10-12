Wind Advisory for Tuesday, A few snow/rain showers

Local Forecast

A couple of cold fronts are moving through the region, with high winds and scattered rain/snow showers. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Tuesday afternoon. We'll see highs for Tuesday into the mid 60's, for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy skies with a slight risk for showers. This Tuesday system will also pull in a few scattered snow and rain showers, with most of the wet weather focused into our local mountains.

For Wednesday, staying windy with highs into the mid 50's. A few showers in our local mountains. This Thursday, will be even cooler with lighter winds and highs into the lower 50's.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING, WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT

TUESDAY:

mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. WHERE…Highest blowing dust impact areas include: Interstate

15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts, Highways 20 and 26 across INL, Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Communities in the Advisory include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall. WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM

MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible as

well which may produce temporary closures of highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.