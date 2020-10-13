Windy Wednesday With A Few Showers

Local Forecast

An exiting cold front will drop our temperatures, keep windy conditions and sprinkle in some isolated showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through Wednesday night, expiring at 9 PM. For Wednesday, we'll see a few mountain rain and snow showers, otherwise mostly sunny with highs into the mid 50's. Southwest winds at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Calmer and cool conditions for Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 50's.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT

WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph

expected. Winds shifting out of the west Wednesday at 20 to 30

mph with strongest winds expected between Pocatello to Idaho

Falls.

expected. Winds shifting out of the west Wednesday at 20 to 30 mph with strongest winds expected between Pocatello to Idaho Falls. WHERE…The Arco Desert, and Snake River Plain including the INL

and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American

Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road closures are also possible,

especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may

reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.