Gusty winds this weekend

The jet-stream is ushering in several frontal systems from the northwest. We'll keep gusty winds in the forecast well into next week.

Saturday, Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the local mountains. A high temperature into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Winds 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 45 MPH.

Sunday, A slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday, Partly sunny and Windy, with a high near 60°.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Southern Snake River plain and the Eastern Magic valley
    including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Blackfoot, Burley,
    Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Pocatello and Lava Hot Springs.
  • WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
    limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, high profile vehicles may have problems especially on I-15
    from Malad pass to near Blackfoot with moderate to strong
    cross-winds. Boaters on area lakes, especially the American Falls reservoir,
    should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can
    overturn small craft.
Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

