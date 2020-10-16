Gusty winds this weekend

Local Forecast

The jet-stream is ushering in several frontal systems from the northwest. We'll keep gusty winds in the forecast well into next week.

Saturday, Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the local mountains. A high temperature into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Winds 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 45 MPH.

Sunday, A slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday, Partly sunny and Windy, with a high near 60°.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…