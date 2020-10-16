Gusty winds this weekend
The jet-stream is ushering in several frontal systems from the northwest. We'll keep gusty winds in the forecast well into next week.
Saturday, Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the local mountains. A high temperature into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Winds 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 45 MPH.
Sunday, A slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Monday, Partly sunny and Windy, with a high near 60°.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Southern Snake River plain and the Eastern Magic valley
including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Blackfoot, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Pocatello and Lava Hot Springs.
- WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, high profile vehicles may have problems especially on I-15
from Malad pass to near Blackfoot with moderate to strong
cross-winds. Boaters on area lakes, especially the American Falls reservoir,
should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can
overturn small craft.
