Staying Windy, Isolated Snow and Rain Showers

Local Forecast

​​​​​It will stay windy for much of this workweek, with this continued northwest flow. The Jet-stream is still right overhead, keeping the unsettled conditions in play, with just a few isolated showers. Temperatures will still hit the normal high of the upper 50's and lower 60's. By this weekend, a large storm system looks to swing in, possibly bringing the first snow of the Fall season to the Snake River Plain.

Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs into the lower 60's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-20 MPH. Gusts 40-50 MPH.

Wednesday, windy with isolated snow and rain showers. Highs into the upper 50's.