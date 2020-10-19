Skip to Content
More Wind, Chance of Showers Wednesday

Our northwest flow will continue to deliver gusty winds locally and a shot of rain and snow this Wednesday. The Wednesday cold front will drop in cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Another storm arrives for this weekend with dropping temperatures and a risk of snow showers.

Tuesday, partly to mostly cloudy with gusty winds at 10-20 MPH. Slight chance of mountain showers. Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the lower 60's.

Thursday, partly cloudy with highs into the 40's.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

