More Wind, Chance of Showers Wednesday

Local Forecast

Our northwest flow will continue to deliver gusty winds locally and a shot of rain and snow this Wednesday. The Wednesday cold front will drop in cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Another storm arrives for this weekend with dropping temperatures and a risk of snow showers.

Tuesday, partly to mostly cloudy with gusty winds at 10-20 MPH. Slight chance of mountain showers. Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the lower 60's.

Thursday, partly cloudy with highs into the 40's.