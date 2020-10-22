Cool and breezy for Friday, chance of showers this weekend

Local Forecast

With clearing skies tonight and cool air in place, we'll see lows back into the teens through Friday morning. Cool and breezy for our Friday, with a storm arriving Friday night into Saturday. Snow will begin making its way into the Central Mountains and Eastern Highlands Friday evening. Scattered snow showers will take hold Saturday morning, with a second band of snow possible Saturday afternoon. This storm clears moving into Sunday, with some very cold temps for this time of the year.

Friday, increasing clouds with highs into the mid 40's. Winds will begin to pick up Friday afternoon into Saturday. Friday Night, A chance of snow showers, with a low temperature around 40°. Windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday, chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the mid 40's. Gusty winds with windspeeds between 15-35 MPH.

Sunday, windy, clearing skies and cold temps with highs into the upper 20's.