Gusty Winds, Scattered Showers for Saturday

Local Forecast

A strong cold front is approaching for Friday evening into Saturday. Gusty winds will develop late Friday with scattered snow and rain showers. Most of the heavier showers will favor our local mountains. A wind advisory is in effect for

the eastern Magic Valley and the lower Snake River Plain. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations. Most of this stormy weather clears with chilly temps for Sunday, except for areas of extreme SE Idaho and western Wyoming.

Saturday, look for scattered rain snow showers with gusty winds. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. South southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Scattered snow showers late Saturday with more wind into Sunday morning.

Sunday in the Snake River Plain we'll see Mostly sunny skies, with a high into the mid 20's. There will be a few isolated snow showers in SE Idaho and western Wyoming. North northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

9 PM MDT SATURDAY:

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches possible in the lower mountain-valleys and upwards of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains above 6300 feet MSL. WHERE…Centennial Mountains south through the Caribou

Mountains or from Island Park south through Georgetown. WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Plan on accumulating snow across mountain passes

which will result in slippery road conditions and potential

travel delays.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…