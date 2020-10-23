Gusty Winds, Scattered Showers for Saturday
A strong cold front is approaching for Friday evening into Saturday. Gusty winds will develop late Friday with scattered snow and rain showers. Most of the heavier showers will favor our local mountains. A wind advisory is in effect for
the eastern Magic Valley and the lower Snake River Plain. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations. Most of this stormy weather clears with chilly temps for Sunday, except for areas of extreme SE Idaho and western Wyoming.
Saturday, look for scattered rain snow showers with gusty winds. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. South southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Scattered snow showers late Saturday with more wind into Sunday morning.
Sunday in the Snake River Plain we'll see Mostly sunny skies, with a high into the mid 20's. There will be a few isolated snow showers in SE Idaho and western Wyoming. North northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM MDT SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches possible in the lower mountain-valleys and upwards of 5
to 10 inches in the mountains above 6300 feet MSL.
- WHERE…Centennial Mountains south through the Caribou
Mountains or from Island Park south through Georgetown.
- WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on accumulating snow across mountain passes
which will result in slippery road conditions and potential
travel delays.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…
…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls.
- WHEN…From 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create difficult driving conditions. Strong winds may create
rough chop and hazardous boating conditions across area lakes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds may create rough chop and
hazardous boating conditions across area lakes throughout the
day.
