Winds pick up for Friday

Local Forecast

A cold front from the northwest will drive in winds for Friday afternoon. We'll also see a slight chance of showers for areas of Central Idaho and the Snake Highlands. Some of those showers will carry over into Saturday morning for areas around Jackson and Yellowstone.

Friday, highs into the 60's with winds 10-20 MPH. A slight chance of evening showers around Salmon and Central Idaho, down to Stanley.

Saturday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's with a chance of showers early for the Tetons, Jackson Hole, Teton Valley Idaho and the National Parks.

Sunday, sunny with highs close to 60°

Monday, sunny with highs into the mid 60's.