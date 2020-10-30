A Cooler and Sunny Halloween

Local Forecast

A cold front is moving through this evening, with a few showers possible around Salmon. However, this is a mainly dry cold front with gusty winds tonight. Expect cooler temps for Saturday, with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's. Winds will be lighter for the weekend as high pressure works back into the region. Our next round of stormy weather arrives late next week.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday, Sunny, with a high near 60°, with light winds.

Monday, Sunny, with a high into the mid 60's.

Tuesday, Sunny, with a high into the mid 60's.