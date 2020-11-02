Nice weather to start the week

Local Forecast

High pressure over the west with warming temperatures. A dry cold front for Tuesday, will drive in some winds with highs well into the 60's. We'll keep mostly sunny skies, above average temperatures, for the first half of the week. By Thursday, a deep area of low pressure will start moving into the Northwest. Snow and rain showers will be with us for late Friday into Saturday with lowering snow levels. We'll also see gusty winds, thanks to a vigorous cold front. Look for a cold start to next week, behind this weekend storm.