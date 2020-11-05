Warm Friday, Stormy Weekend

Local Forecast

Near record warm temperatures, will once again be with us for Friday, with increasing winds. A significant storm system rolls into the region Saturday, with rain/snow showers and gusty winds.

For Friday, we'll see mostly sunny skies in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs into the upper 60's to lower 70's. Winds 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

Saturday, A chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65°. Gusty winds, with southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH, gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday, Snow showers with a high into the mid 30's. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible for the Snake River Plain. 2-4" possible for the higher elevations.