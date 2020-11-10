Skip to Content
Another shot at snow for Wednesday

Winter-like weather continues for Wednesday with scattered snow showers, gusty winds and chilly temperatures. We'll see a bit of a break for Thursday, before another round of wet weather arrives this Friday.

Wednesday, cloudy with scattered snow showers with highs into the mid 30's. Gusty winds 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday, partly sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

Friday, chance of snow with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's.

Saturday, Windy with snow showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY…

  • WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snowfall
    between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts of 6 to 8
    inches possible near Moran Junction and Jackson Lake Dam.
  • WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
  • WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest
    snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday morning.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slick and snowpacked
    roads especially Wednesday morning.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a
    half mile in heavier snowfall.
