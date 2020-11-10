Another shot at snow for Wednesday

Local Forecast

Winter-like weather continues for Wednesday with scattered snow showers, gusty winds and chilly temperatures. We'll see a bit of a break for Thursday, before another round of wet weather arrives this Friday.

Wednesday, cloudy with scattered snow showers with highs into the mid 30's. Gusty winds 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday, partly sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

Friday, chance of snow with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's.

Saturday, Windy with snow showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST

WEDNESDAY…