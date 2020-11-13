Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 3:53 pm
Published 3:23 pm

Windy with scattered snow showers

11 13 2020 xx

A storm system is making its way through Idaho and Wyoming. Accumulating snow for Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. We'll still see a few snow showers with gusty winds and cold temperatures for Saturday. Another push of wet weather arrives for Sunday with more wind.

Friday night, scattered snow and gusty winds. Low temperatures into the lower 20's. Southwest wind 25 to 35 MPH, decreasing speeds after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Saturday, Windy with a chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday, windy and snowy with highs into the mid 30's. Gusty winds, with another 1-2" of new snow possible for the Snake River Plain.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, highs into the upper 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected with areas of freezing rain possible this
    evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the
    valleys with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Ice
    accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and drifting snow will
    significantly reduce driving visibility due to winds gusting as
    high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,
    Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava
    Hot Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St
    Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace,
    Soda Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs.
  • WHEN…Now until 5 PM MST Saturday.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
    inches with 12 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
    passes. Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce
    driving visibility due to winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Emigration Summit, Island Park, Targhee Pass, Pine
    Creek Pass, Wayan, and Victor.
  • WHEN…Now until to 5 PM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult due to moderate
    and heavy snow with snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour
    at times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
    Friday evening commute.
Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content