Windy with scattered snow showers
A storm system is making its way through Idaho and Wyoming. Accumulating snow for Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. We'll still see a few snow showers with gusty winds and cold temperatures for Saturday. Another push of wet weather arrives for Sunday with more wind.
Friday night, scattered snow and gusty winds. Low temperatures into the lower 20's. Southwest wind 25 to 35 MPH, decreasing speeds after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Saturday, Windy with a chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's with a partly cloudy sky.
Sunday, windy and snowy with highs into the mid 30's. Gusty winds, with another 1-2" of new snow possible for the Snake River Plain.
Monday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, highs into the upper 30's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected with areas of freezing rain possible this
evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the
valleys with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and drifting snow will
significantly reduce driving visibility due to winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,
Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace,
Soda Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs.
- WHEN…Now until 5 PM MST Saturday.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches with 12 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce
driving visibility due to winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Emigration Summit, Island Park, Targhee Pass, Pine
Creek Pass, Wayan, and Victor.
- WHEN…Now until to 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult due to moderate
and heavy snow with snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour
at times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
Friday evening commute.
