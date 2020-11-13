Windy with scattered snow showers

Local Forecast

A storm system is making its way through Idaho and Wyoming. Accumulating snow for Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. We'll still see a few snow showers with gusty winds and cold temperatures for Saturday. Another push of wet weather arrives for Sunday with more wind.

Friday night, scattered snow and gusty winds. Low temperatures into the lower 20's. Southwest wind 25 to 35 MPH, decreasing speeds after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Saturday, Windy with a chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday, windy and snowy with highs into the mid 30's. Gusty winds, with another 1-2" of new snow possible for the Snake River Plain.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, highs into the upper 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

SATURDAY:

evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the valleys with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce driving visibility due to winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,

Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs. WHEN…Now until 5 PM MST Saturday.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

