Warmer temps for Tuesday before another storm moves in
Slightly warmer and dry weather, before another storm rolls in Tuesday night. We'll have temps into the 40's and 50's for Tuesday, with a Pacific system moving in for Wednesday. scattered rain and snow showers for Wednesday with gusty winds.
Tuesday, breezy with highs close to 50° in the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-20 MPH with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday, scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 30's to mid 40's. Winds 15-25 MPH with mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday, A slight chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.
Friday, Partly sunny, with a high into the upper 30's.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible above 6500 feet. Total snow
accumulations 7 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes possible.
- WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley Basin and Galena Summit.
- WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
