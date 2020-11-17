Stormy weather for Wednesday and Thursday

Local Forecast

A storm takes aim to our region, late Tuesday night into Wednesday. We'll see mountain snow, valley rain and snow showers. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET:

accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 7 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. WHERE…The Sun Valley and Sawtooth basins above 6500 feet,

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Behind this system, colder air will move in for the weekend.

Wednesday, windy with scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures into the mid 40's for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, Chance of snow with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Gusty winds 10-20 MPH.

Friday, a high near 35°, mostly sunny with lighter winds.

Saturday, highs into the lower 30's, with a mostly sunny sky.