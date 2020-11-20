Sunny and cold this weekend

Local Forecast

Temps will be slightly below average this weekend. Light winds with a partly sunny sky. A storm system moves through the Northwest Monday, delivering a chance of snow showers.

Saturday, light winds, sunny, with highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday, Partly sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Winds 5-10 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs into the mid 30's, windy with wind speeds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, highs into the mid 30's.